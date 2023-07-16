GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Trojans’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 30 – Conneaut

• Sept. 5 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 6 – Sharon

• Sept. 9 – at Conneaut

• Sept. 12 – North East

• Sept. 14 – at Hickory

• Sept. 18 – at Fort LeBoeuf

• Sept. 20 – Grove City

• Sept. 23 – Mercer

• Sept. 26 – at Sharon

• Sept. 28 – at Slippery Rock

• Sept. 30 – at Corry

• Oct. 2 – Hickory

• Oct. 4 – West Middlesex

• Oct. 7 – General McLane

• Oct. 10 – at Grove City

• Oct. 16 – Slippery Rock

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – at North East

• Aug. 28 – at Harbor Creek

• Aug. 30 – at Corry

• Sept. 5 – at West Middlesex

• Sept. 7 – Mercer

• Sept. 9 – Conneaut

• Sept. 11 – Sharpsville

• Sept. 13 – Grove City

• Sept. 16 – Fort LeBoeuf

• Sept. 19 – at Hickory

• Sept. 21 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 27 – at Sharon

• Oct. 3 – at Grove City

• Oct. 5 – Hickory

• Oct. 9 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 11 – at Conneaut

• Oct. 17 – Sharon

Greenville High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

Stadium location: 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the GHS soccer schedule please contact support.