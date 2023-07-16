GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Trojans’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 30 – Conneaut
• Sept. 5 – at Wilmington
• Sept. 6 – Sharon
• Sept. 9 – at Conneaut
• Sept. 12 – North East
• Sept. 14 – at Hickory
• Sept. 18 – at Fort LeBoeuf
• Sept. 20 – Grove City
• Sept. 23 – Mercer
• Sept. 26 – at Sharon
• Sept. 28 – at Slippery Rock
• Sept. 30 – at Corry
• Oct. 2 – Hickory
• Oct. 4 – West Middlesex
• Oct. 7 – General McLane
• Oct. 10 – at Grove City
• Oct. 16 – Slippery Rock
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – at North East
• Aug. 28 – at Harbor Creek
• Aug. 30 – at Corry
• Sept. 5 – at West Middlesex
• Sept. 7 – Mercer
• Sept. 9 – Conneaut
• Sept. 11 – Sharpsville
• Sept. 13 – Grove City
• Sept. 16 – Fort LeBoeuf
• Sept. 19 – at Hickory
• Sept. 21 – Slippery Rock
• Sept. 27 – at Sharon
• Oct. 3 – at Grove City
• Oct. 5 – Hickory
• Oct. 9 – at Slippery Rock
• Oct. 11 – at Conneaut
• Oct. 17 – Sharon
Greenville High School
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
Stadium location: 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
