Greenville High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Samantha Faler enters her first-year as the Lady Trojans’ head basketball coach. Faler was a standout at Edinboro, where she was the program’s all-time leading scorer.

A year ago, Greenville defeated Sharpsville (51-26) in the District 10 3A playoffs before falling to the eventual champion-Fairview (36-16). First-Team All-Region players Jaidah Rosario and Amy Batt have both graduated.

“They worked extremely hard in the off-season both on the basketball court and in the weight room,” indicates Faler. “I expect them to play with a ton of heart and hustle. The goal is to simply outwork people, and let our defense create our offense.”

Greenville returns three starters in point guard Josie Lewis as well as Anna Harpst and Grace Cano. The expectation from coach Faler is for the lone senior and junior classes to lead the team.

The Lady Trojans open play on December 10 in the Grove City Tip-Off Tournament.

Greenville Trojans

Head Coach: Samantha Faler

2020-21 Record: 16-3

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 15 – Saegertown

Dec. 18 – Erie

Dec. 20 – at Maplewood

Dec. 29 – at CASH Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at CASH Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – at Lakeview

Jan. 8 – North East

Jan. 11 – at Neshannock

Jan. 13 – at Sharon

Jan. 15 – at General McLane

Jan. 18 – Girard

Jan. 20 – Titusville

Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 27 – Wilmington

Jan. 31 – Lakeview

Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex

Feb. 7 – Sharon

Feb. 10 – at Titusville

Feb. 14 – Sharpsville

Feb. 17 – at Wilmington