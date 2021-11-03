Greenville High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Samantha Faler enters her first-year as the Lady Trojans’ head basketball coach. Faler was a standout at Edinboro, where she was the program’s all-time leading scorer.
A year ago, Greenville defeated Sharpsville (51-26) in the District 10 3A playoffs before falling to the eventual champion-Fairview (36-16). First-Team All-Region players Jaidah Rosario and Amy Batt have both graduated.
“They worked extremely hard in the off-season both on the basketball court and in the weight room,” indicates Faler. “I expect them to play with a ton of heart and hustle. The goal is to simply outwork people, and let our defense create our offense.”
Greenville returns three starters in point guard Josie Lewis as well as Anna Harpst and Grace Cano. The expectation from coach Faler is for the lone senior and junior classes to lead the team.
The Lady Trojans open play on December 10 in the Grove City Tip-Off Tournament.
Greenville Trojans
Head Coach: Samantha Faler
2020-21 Record: 16-3
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 15 – Saegertown
Dec. 18 – Erie
Dec. 20 – at Maplewood
Dec. 29 – at CASH Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at CASH Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6 – at Lakeview
Jan. 8 – North East
Jan. 11 – at Neshannock
Jan. 13 – at Sharon
Jan. 15 – at General McLane
Jan. 18 – Girard
Jan. 20 – Titusville
Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 27 – Wilmington
Jan. 31 – Lakeview
Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex
Feb. 7 – Sharon
Feb. 10 – at Titusville
Feb. 14 – Sharpsville
Feb. 17 – at Wilmington