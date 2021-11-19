Greenville High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With many key players including Ben Cano, Jonah Lentz, Evan Cianci and Landon Bietala all departing after last season to graduation, the Trojans will look to rebound with many new players in the mix this coming season.

“We’re going to be a young team with only three seniors this year,” says coach Scot Vannoy. “We’re expecting three juniors to step up in a big way. We also have a pair of sophomores that will contribute a lot of time this year.”

Their senior class will be led by Jalen Ritzert and Brady Kincaid while Toby Williams will also be expected to see an increased role this year. Juniors Logan Lentz, Jase Herrick, Nathan Stuyvesant and Kaleb Frew will be joined by sophomores Mason Vannoy and Noah Philson on the varsity roster.

Greenville opens the season at the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.

Greenville Trojans

Head Coach: Scot Vannoy, 2nd season at Greenville

2020-21 Record: 11-12 (6-8), Region 4

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – at Wilmington

Dec. 17 – Sharon

Dec. 21 – at Franklin

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 7 – at Hickory

Jan. 11 – Sharpsville

Jan. 13 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 15 – at Meadville

Jan. 18 – at Grove City

Jan. 21 – Wilmington

Jan. 25 – at Sharon

Jan. 28 – Franklin

Feb. 1 – at George Junior Republic

Feb. 4 – Hickory

Feb. 8 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 11 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 16 – at Reynolds

Feb. 18 – Grove City