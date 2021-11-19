Greenville High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With many key players including Ben Cano, Jonah Lentz, Evan Cianci and Landon Bietala all departing after last season to graduation, the Trojans will look to rebound with many new players in the mix this coming season.
“We’re going to be a young team with only three seniors this year,” says coach Scot Vannoy. “We’re expecting three juniors to step up in a big way. We also have a pair of sophomores that will contribute a lot of time this year.”
Their senior class will be led by Jalen Ritzert and Brady Kincaid while Toby Williams will also be expected to see an increased role this year. Juniors Logan Lentz, Jase Herrick, Nathan Stuyvesant and Kaleb Frew will be joined by sophomores Mason Vannoy and Noah Philson on the varsity roster.
Greenville opens the season at the Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.
Greenville Trojans
Head Coach: Scot Vannoy, 2nd season at Greenville
2020-21 Record: 11-12 (6-8), Region 4
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – at Wilmington
Dec. 17 – Sharon
Dec. 21 – at Franklin
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – George Junior Republic
Jan. 7 – at Hickory
Jan. 11 – Sharpsville
Jan. 13 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 15 – at Meadville
Jan. 18 – at Grove City
Jan. 21 – Wilmington
Jan. 25 – at Sharon
Jan. 28 – Franklin
Feb. 1 – at George Junior Republic
Feb. 4 – Hickory
Feb. 8 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 11 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 16 – at Reynolds
Feb. 18 – Grove City