Greenville High School Basketball Schedules

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Greenville High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – at Wilmington

Dec. 17 – Sharon

Dec. 21 – at Franklin

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 7 – at Hickory

Jan. 11 – Sharpsville

Jan. 13 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 15 – at Meadville

Jan. 18 – at Grove City

Jan. 21 – Wilmington

Jan. 25 – at Sharon

Jan. 28 – Franklin

Feb. 1 – at George Junior Republic

Feb. 4 – Hickory

Feb. 8 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 11 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 16 – at Reynolds

Feb. 18 – Grove City

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 15 – Saegertown

Dec. 18 – Erie

Dec. 20 – at Maplewood

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – at Lakeview

Jan. 8 – North East

Jan. 11 – at Neshannock

Jan. 13 – at Sharon

Jan. 15 – at General McLane

Jan. 18 – Girard

Jan. 20 – Titusville

Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 27 – Wilmington

Jan. 31 – Lakeview

Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex

Feb. 7 – Sharon

Feb. 10 – at Titusville

Feb. 14 – Sharpsville

Feb. 17 – at Wilmington

Greenville High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125

