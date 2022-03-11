SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team had their season end on Friday in the Class 3A PIAA State Tournament 2nd round to Freedom 56-28 at Slippery Rock University.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Freedom would start the game on a 10-0 run and Greenville would not be able to recover.

Anna Harpst led the Trojans with 12 points while Grace Cano added seven.

For Freedom, Shaye Bailey had a game-high 27 points while Julia Mohrbacher had 14 and Renae Mohrbacher added 10.

After winning their first District 10 championship in school history, Greenville finishes their season at 20-5.