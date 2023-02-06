MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WKBN) – In a back-and-forth overtime thriller, last-place Green Bay stunned Milwaukee with a 80-79, leaving Youngstown State atop the Horizon League standings.

Entering the night, Milwaukee sat just a half-game behind the Penguins with a chance to draw even with a win, but the two-win Phoenix pulled off the upset.

Junior guard Davin Zeigler drilled a buzzer beating 3-pointer to end regulation for Green Bay, then hit the game-winning shot with under a second to play in overtime.

Green Bay improves to 3-23 on the season and 2-12 in conference play.

Youngstown State, at 11-3 in conference, now sits one full game above Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky’s 10-4 mark in Horizon League play.

The Penguins are back on the road for their next two contests at Purdue Fort Wayne (2/10) and Cleveland State (2/12), before returning home to face Milwaukee at the Beeghly Center on Feb. 16.