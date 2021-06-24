Green Bay Packers’ assistant coach visits Chaney football team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and Green Bay Packers’ Defensive Quality Control Coach Justin Hood paid a visit to the Chaney football team on Thursday evening.

Hood is a 2004 graduate of Chaney High School, and currently works with defensive backs with the Packers.

Watch the video above to hear his comments about returning to his alma mater, and encouraging the Cowboys’ ahead of their 2021 football season.

Hood was hired to Green Bay’s coaching staff in February after various stops in the college coaching ranks.

He began his coaching career at the University of Oregon in 2010, where he served as an offensive analyst, working with running backs. That Ducks’ team lost to Auburn in the national championship game.

Hood remained at Oregon in the same capacity, when the Ducks defeated Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

It was then on to the University of Illinois from 2012-13 as a graduate assistant.

From 2014-15 Hood served as defensive coordinator at Capital University, before moving on to Davidson College as secondary coach and pass game coordinator in 2016-17.

From there, Hood spent time as special teams coordinator and outside linebacker coach at Western Carolina.

The valley native spent the past two years as secondary coach and pass game coordinator at Kent State.