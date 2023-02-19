YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the Youngstown State women’s basketball team picked up a win at Green Bay back in January, the Phoenix got their revenge Sunday with a 67-54 win over the Penguins.

Despite Green Bay’s biggest lead stretching out to 25 points in the third quarter, the Penguins used an 11-0 run to get back in the game and trail by 10 with 7:48 left in the game.

But the trio of Cassie Schiltz, Callie Genke and Jenna Guyer was too much for YSU as they combined for 48 of their 67 points.

YSU was led in scoring by Lilly Ritz with a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds and Dena Jarrells with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

Senior Megan Callahan also added 9 points and Paige Shy scored 4 points with a team-high 5 assists and added five rebounds.

Green Bay improves to 23-4 and a conference best 16-2 in Horizon League play.

With the loss, Youngstown State drops to 18-6 on the season and 12-6 in conference play with two road games left.

The Penguins are next in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at IUPUI.