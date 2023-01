WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Isaiah Greathouse led Wellsville past Lisbon, 53-51. Greathouse drained four three-point baskets to close out the game with 24 points.

Jaxon Brewer added 14 for the Tigers.

Wellsville will visit Toronto Saturday evening.

For Lisbon, Trevor Siefke finished with a team-high 19 points. Logan Stauffer scored all four of his field goals on three-point shots to close out his night with 12 points.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils will play at United.