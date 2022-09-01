STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Isaiah Greathouse racked up four touchdowns to lead Wellsville to their first win, topping Steubenville Catholic Central 30-9 Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Thursday.

Greathouse opened the scoring for the Tigers with a five-yard touchdown on Wellsville’s first drive to make it 6-0.

The Tigers would add on in the second quarter when Gavin Kountz found Greathouse for a 20-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0.

After a Crusaders touchdown, Wellsville would answer back when Kountz and Greathouse hooked up again for a 59-yard touchdown to make it 22-7.

Greathouse would add a 55-yard touchdown run in the second half to cap off the scoring.

He had 222 yards rushing on the night.

With the win, Wellsville improves to 1-2.