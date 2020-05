‘Greatest of our time’ Sports Team 27 reveals best high school football players they’ve covered

Watch the videos to see which players made the 10 ten for each member of Sports Team 27

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The greatest of all time… It’s one of the most subjective and debated topics in all of sports. And when you talking high school football, it gets even more interesting here in the Valley.

We’ve got a rich history with players like Ted Bell from Cardinal Mooney, Randy Gradishar from Champion, and Warren Harding graduate and NFL Hall of Famer Paul Warfield.

Those are some of the greatest of “all time,” but we wanted to talk about the greatest of “our time.”

So, all five members of Sports Team 27 — Ryan Allison, Chad Krispinsky, Chase Evans, Josh Frketic and Vince Pellegrini — got together to talk about the best players they’ve covered during their time at WKBN. Some have covered high school football for five years, while some have for 25 years, so each list is different.

Watch the videos below to see which players made the Top Ten: the greatest of OUR time.

RYAN ALLISON’S TOP TEN:

Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

Maurice Clarett – Warren Harding

Mario Manningham – Warren Harding

Billy Price – Austintown Fitch

Omar Provitt – Warren Harding

LJ Scott – Hubbard

John Simon – Cardinal Mooney

Brad Smith – Chaney

Akise Teague – Ursuline

Mark Waid – Girard

CHAD KRISPINSKY’S TOP TEN“

Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

DeShawn Coleman – Hickory

Anthony Elzy – Warren JFK

Mario Manningham – Warren Harding

Kyle McCarthy – Cardinal Mooney

Billy Price – Austintown Fitch

LJ Scott – Hubbard

John Simon – Cardinal Mooney

Akise Teague – Ursuline

Fitzgerald Toussaint – Liberty

JOSH FRKETIC’S TOP TEN:

Kay’Ron Adams – Warren Harding

Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

Beau Brungard – Springfield

James Daniels – Warren Harding

Ja’Quay Hubbard – Sharpsville

Andrew Pryts – Hickory

LJ Scott – Hubbard

Trey Staunch – West Middlesex

Mark Waid – Girard

Kyi Wright – Farrell

CHASE EVANS’ TOP TEN:

Joe Alessi – South Range

Lynn Bowden – Warren Harding

Beau Brungard – Springfield

Mitch Davidson – Columbiana

Jack DelGarbino – Girard

Ja’Quay Hubbard – Sharpsville

Cam Marett – Wilmington

LJ Scott – Hubbard

Jourdan Townsend – Farrell

Mark Waid – Girard

VINCE PELLEGRINI’S TOP TEN: