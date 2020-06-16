‘Great thing for the community;’ New athletic complex underway in McDonald

Work is well underway in McDonald for a brand new athletic complex set to be completed this fall

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A project years in the making is coming to fruition in McDonald as work is well underway for a brand new athletic complex being built off of Second Street.

The complex is about two or three minutes from the current athletic facilities and because of the great weather we’ve had lately, this project is expected to be done by fall.

“This is the excitement,” said Superintendent Kevin O’Connell. “For so long, you just drove by and kept trying to envision it, and now you can start to see it take shape.”

The project comes from a levy passed by voters in November 2016, which is paying for the majority of the complex estimated at just over $2.5 million.

One of the biggest additions for the school will be a track and field.

“For McDonald, it is absolutely an elite program in the state of Ohio,” O’Connell said. “1999 was the last year we hosted a meet and it isn’t just the meet part of it, but it is the practice sense. Twenty years without hosting a meet, it is going to be a great thing for our community.”

Not only is hosting home track meets becoming a reality but with a new turf field, expanding parking and improved locker rooms will give the school the potential to host postseason football neutral site playoff games.

“I think anything is possible there,” O’Connell said. “At our current site, the last time we hosted a playoff game, there was also talk that the state wouldn’t let us host a first-round game because of our facility and some of the limitations the facility had. Whether we host large invitationals for track or any kind of playoff game, that is just going to be icing on the cake for us.”

Even though the project is expected to be done in the fall, they won’t be playing football there this season. They will still be playing at A.A. Burkey Stadium, somewhere they have been playing since the ’40s, so that stadium will get a proper send-off this fall.