Great Scot! West Branch standout set to sign with Edinboro

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – “Aww man, it is crazy,” said West Branch senior Nick Everett. “It was definitely the best year I’ve had at West Branch.”

It was a year to remember for the West Branch boys basketball team. A senior class that brought the Warriors’ first outright conference crown since 1991, with one of the biggest players in the area leading the way.

“Being [6 feet 7 inches], I am probably the tallest person in the area. So I have to play the role of the dominant big man,” Everett said.

The Warriors’ big man played the role well, turning his solid senior season into a scholarship to Edinboro, set to sign with the Fighting Scots this week.

“Just have that good connection,” Everett said. “That is what I am looking for. Just feel at home, and that is what I feel like when I am there on campus and with the people there.”

It brings an interesting opportunity for Everett. He won’t be the only 6-foot-7-inch player on the floor in the Division II ranks, which will allow him to show off his skills outside the paint.

“As I go into college, I know my skill set, the coaches know my skill set at Edinboro, so I am branching out more to the stretch forward, that wing spot. It is going to be really exciting. I won’t be so much stuck in the paint but that is what it kind of has been the last four years. So it is exciting to step out and show what I can actually do,” he said.