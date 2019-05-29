NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton’s Chloe Clear has signed to play college soccer at the College of Wooster.
Clear will also be competing with the track team. She was a 4 year letter-winner in the Jackson-Milton soccer program and was team captain her senior year.
During her senior campaign, she earned All-County 1st team honors as part of the Youngstown District. She also received the Coaches and Versatility Awards during her soccer career for J-M.
She is a 3 year letter-winner on the track team and will be running the 800M next year for the Fighting Scots.
Great Scot: Jackson-Milton’s Chloe Clear signs with Wooster
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton’s Chloe Clear has signed to play college soccer at the College of Wooster.