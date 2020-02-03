‘Great honor to have our hard work shown off’: Farrell celebrates state championship in Harrisburg

Players and coaches from the 2019 state champion Farrell Steelers got a tour around the Pennsylvania Capitol Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell Steelers were celebrated Monday in Harrisburg by State Rep. Mark Longietti (D-Mercer).

Watch the video above to see footage of the team’s trip around the Capitol.

Longietti hosted the team to celebrate its 2019 Class 1A state football championship.

It is the second back-to-back state title for the Steelers.

Players and coaches walked the halls of the Capitol and got a firsthand look at how the government functions.

“It was truly an honor today to give these young men, who excel both on the field and in the classroom, a tour of the state Capitol and a look into how government works,” Longietti said. “They have led and inspired our community in so many ways; it’s wonderful to be able to return that favor and inspire them to future leadership roles.”