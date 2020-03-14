“Great escape from what’s going on” – Local golf courses remain open amid coronavirus concerns

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One place you can still get out and enjoy yourself amidst the ongoing coronavirus concerns is your local golf course.



Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland opened this past Sunday and has enjoyed steady play over the past week, with no plans of shutting down.

“Given what’s going on, obviously we’re taking precautions on our side as much as we can, said Michael Ferranti, PGA General Manager at Reserve Run and The Links at Firestone.

“From the pro shop standpoint, we’ve taken extra precautions to wipe down all the common areas multiple times per day. As far as the actual golf goes, being out on the golf course and being separated from people for awhile, it’s a great escape from what’s going on and a great time to get some fresh air and to get some exercise as well.”

While it may be safe to play locally, the golf world has not been exempt from coronavirus cancellations. Today, the Masters Tournament was officially postponed until further notice. Each April, Augusta hosts the biggest event in golf and it’s the first time they’ve postponed the major tournament since World War II.

“It was really disappointing this morning, hopefully they do get it rescheduled would love to see it again this year,” said Ferranti. “It would be pretty unprecedented not to play it a calendar year.”

Ferranti said there’s always a huge boost for local courses following the Masters Tournament every year. While they likely won’t get that this season, he says, a round of golf, could be good medicine.

“It’s a great way to get outside and get some fresh air and not have to worry about what’s going on for a few hours,” said Ferranti. “It’s definitely something to do now that there’s no games on TV and really something to get out and get going.”