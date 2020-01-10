Grand finale: Browns interviewing Patriots’ Josh McDaniels

McDaniels is a native of Northeast Ohio, and helped lead New England to six Super Bowls in multiple stints with the franchise.

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that they are interviewing the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator for their head coaching position on Friday.

A total of eight coaching candidates will have interviewed for the job.

He is a graduate of Canton McKinley and John Carroll University (1995-1998). His father, Thom McDaniels, is the former head football coach at Warren Harding High School.

The 43-year old has led a New England offense that has consistently been among the best the NFL, ranking in the league’s top 10 on eight separate occasions from 2006-2008 and 2012-present. The Patriots boasted the league’s No. 1 offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

McDaniels does have head coaching experience, previously serving in that role in Denver from 2009-2010, posting a record of 11-17.



Multiple published reports say that the Browns hope to have a decision on a new head coach by this weekend.