Graham breaks late tie, Hornets beat Cavaliers 109-106

CLEVELAND (AP) – Devonte Graham hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to break a tie and cap Charlotte’s late rally in the Hornets’ 109-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Graham’s shot from the top of the key gave Charlotte a 106-103 lead. The Hornets came back from a nine-point deficit with five minutes to play to end a six-game losing streak, helped by a controversial call. Graham hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 108-103 lead. After Cedi Osman’s 3-pointer made it 108-106, the Hornets’ Dwyane Bacon’s pass from under the basket went out of bounds. Although it appeared that the ball wasn’t touched by a Cleveland player, the officials ruled Charlotte maintained possession despite protests by Cavaliers coach John Beilien and his players.

