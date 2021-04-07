Graft’s strong outing puts Heartland on top against Crestview

Caleb Graft registered his first win of the year

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian scored 9 in the third inning to help the Lions to a 11-1 victory over Crestview.

Caleb Graft struck out 10 batters, permitted two hits in five innings of work to register the win for the Lions on the hill.

Aaron Gault and Hayden Stewart each collected two hits apiece. Stewart finished by driving in three runs. Devin Sirota, Nate Garzanich and Graft all scored two runs.

Heartland Christian (4-1) will play host to McDonald on Friday.

Crestview (3-3) will welcome Mineral Ridge on Thursday.