Governor’s decision to keep schools remote likely ends all spring sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school spring sports season in Ohio appears to be over.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon that for the remainder of the school year, students at home will remain learning remotely.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association said last week that “when this is confirmed by Governor DeWine and/or State Supt. of Schools DeMaria, we will be confirming the cancelation of spring sports.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following comments via social media: