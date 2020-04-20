Governor’s decision to keep schools remote likely ends all spring sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school spring sports season in Ohio appears to be over.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday afternoon that for the remainder of the school year, students at home will remain learning remotely.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association said last week that “when this is confirmed by Governor DeWine and/or State Supt. of Schools DeMaria, we will be confirming the cancelation of spring sports.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following comments via social media:
For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely.
I want to take a moment to thank all of our teachers and school administrators and support staff, such as our kitchen staff, bus drivers, and maintenance workers. You are all our heroes. I want to thank all of the parents as well.
Why are we keeping schools closed? We’ve flattened the curve, but the virus remains. Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left – many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn’t be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved. We have to think about the risk to teachers, students, and our communities.
I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning. There is the possibility that we will have a blended system this fall — some distance learning as well as some in-person learning. That’s just a possibility and each school district is different. As these decisions are made, we’re going to allow a great deal of flexibility w/in broad parameters for the local schools. What you find in one district is different from another district.