Governor DeWine reveals how many fans can attend Cleveland Indians games

A general view of Progressive Field prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Outdoor professional teams in Ohio will be permitted to allow 30% capacity beginning in April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and other outdoor professional teams in the state will be permitted to allow 30% capacity beginning in April.

The announcement also includes MLS teams in Columbus and Cincinnati, as well as professional minor league baseball teams in the state.

All of the franchises will be required to provide their local health departments with detailed coronavirus protocols, including social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.

DeWine said on Monday that attendance plans could potentially change depending on the status of the pandemic and the threat of new variants.

Additional details regarding outdoor sports are expected to be announced by DeWine and Thursday.