Governor DeWine announces Ohio contact sports can begin under strict guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On a short term basis, games and tournaments for contact sports are now permitted in the state of Ohio, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

Today’s announcement includes a strict set of guidelines and run through July 15.

The following guidelines were released by the state today:

1.) Testing of all players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials before travel and competition.

2.) Daily symptom assessments.

3.) Athletic trainers must wear a face covering while attending to a player.

4.) Coaches and officials are strongly recommended to wear a face covering, when possible.

5.) Strict social distancing by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition.

6.) Immediate isolation and medical care for a participant who develops symptoms.

DeWine is also launching a new campaign with the hashtag “I want a season”.

The campaign encourages young people to wear a mask and practice social distancing so that sports can return this fall.

“We have an opponent that we have to defeat along the way, and that’s the coronavirus,” says Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted.

DeWine noted there has been a steady drop in the age of people contracting the coronavirus recently with more young people becoming infected.