Gov. Wolf: PA winter sports officially back on starting next Monday

Mercer County teams can resume practice on Jan. 4 while mask mandates and capacity limits will still be in place at games

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The winter high school sports season in Pennsylvania is back on, following an announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference on Wednesday.

Back on Dec. 10, high school sports were put on hold in Pennsylvania due to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state. Those restrictions are set to be lifted next Monday at 8 a.m., as originally planned.

The PIAA, along with youth sports, will be allowed to resume practices this upcoming Monday, Jan. 4.

Teams will need to get in at least four practices before they resume competition, so the earliest most teams will begin play is next Friday or Saturday.

Other restrictions on businesses, gathering limits and fitness centers will also be lifted.

Wolf said the state-wide positivity rate for the virus has reduced for the second week in a row and the number of new coronavirus cases reported each day has “plateaued.”

Mask mandates and capacity limits are still in place across the state. For indoor events with a capacity of up to 2,000 people, there is a 10% occupancy limit. For indoor events with a maximum capacity between 2,000 and 10,000, there is a 5% occupancy limit.