Gov. DeWine says fans in the stands for Pro Football Hall of Fame ‘highly unlikely’

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In his coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine said that it would be ‘highly unlikey’ that fans will be able to attend 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies.

“As much as I hate to say this, because we’ve all been looking forward to that and I know how much it means to the Canton area and the Stark County area, and really across the country,” DeWine said. “Having a crowd that size is highly unlikely. Certainly it could not occur today, it would be very dangerous to do it today.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to scrimmage the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game August 8th, with enshrinement ceremonies scheduled two days later.

DeWine says they will continue to monitor the situation as the game and enshrinement draw closer.