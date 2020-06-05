Gov. DeWine approves safety plan that allows fans at rescheduled Memorial Tournament

The Tour will play at Muirfield Village July 9-12 in a new event created to replace the recently canceled John Deere Classic

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has approved the Memorial Tournament to have fans at this year’s rescheduled event.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine announced that after receiving a safety plan that could be implemented, his office had approved the Memorial Tournament to be held July 13-19.

According to the Memorial Tournament’s Twitter page, that plan includes having fans in attendance. The details on safety protocols for fans has not been released.

It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020

Earlier this week, Memorial Tournament officials confirmed Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a second PGA Tour event, in addition to the Memorial.

The Tour will play at Muirfield Village July 9-12 in a new event created to replace the recently canceled John Deere Classic. There is no mention at this time if fans will be allowed to attend this event.

The following week, The Memorial will be played in its rescheduled position of July 13-19 at Muirfield.