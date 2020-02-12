Gourde lifts Lightning over Pens 2-1 in OT for 8th straight

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Yanni Gourde’s wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime gave the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray’s right arm. Gourde’s seventh goal of the season created a mob scene near the Pittsburgh net as Tampa Bay improved to 20-2-1 since Dec. 23. Evgeni Malkin got his 18th goal for Pittsburgh and Murray finished with 36 saves but couldn’t get a piece of Gourde’s winner.

