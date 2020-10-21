‘Good old-fashioned backyard brawl’: Fitch & Harding discuss Friday’s Game of the Week playoff showdown

Both teams are confident heading in, with the Falcons (7-0) undefeated and the Raiders (5-3) winners of four-straight

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in 35 days, two of the area’s top programs will square off, this time with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line in the Division II playoffs.

Just a month ago, the Falcons used a 4th-quarter touchdown from Devin Sherwood to Todd Simons to rally past the Raiders, 25-21, keeping their undefeated season intact.

Now, the Falcons (7-0) are just three wins away from their first Regional title since 1992.



“When you’ve already played a team, I think that’s where details and minor adjustments come in,” said T.J. Parker, Fitch head coach. “You can get in trouble by trying to do too much, so we’re going to stick with what we’re good at. It’s going to be a good old-fashioned backyard brawl and we’re excited for it.”



The Raiders (5-3) also have momentum on their side, winners of four-straight since that four-point loss on September 18th.



“We’re playing with confidence right now, surely, but you can’t get overzealous,” said Steve Arnold, Warren Harding head coach. “In the first game, they made big plays when they needed to make them and we didn’t. We’re not hoping to win, we’re expecting to win and so we’re going to let the chips fall where they may.”

Watch the full interviews in the video above with Coach Parker and junior receiver Tyler Evans, as well as Coach Arnold and junior running back Marco Patierno.

