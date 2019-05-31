Gomez & Kovach paced Canfield softball in 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After topping Twinsburg in the Solon Sectional Semifinal round (18-5), the Lady Cardinals’ season came to an end on May 8 at the hands of Boardman. The team won 8 games overall – 6 within the Red Tier of the All-American Conference as they finished in 3rd place. A pair of senior Cardinals were named to the First-Team All-League (Mary Gomez and Kalin Kovach). Senior Brooke Crissman was honored by being selected on the Second-Team and junior outfielder Aiden Orlovsky was also tabbed on the team as well.
2019 Canfield Softball Stats
Head Coach: Ray Melewski
Record: 8-12
Regular Season Stats
Team Stats
Batting Average: .333
Earned Run Average: 6.75
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Mary Gomez – .448 (30-67)
Kalin Kovach – .424 (25-59)
Bridgett Kelly – .378 (17-45)
Aiden Orlovsky – .351 (20-57)
Lauren Fitzgerald – .348 (16-46)
Brooke Crissman – .343 (23-67)
Sarah Ferraro – .341 (15-44)
Madi Kelly – .326 (15-45)
Hits
Mary Gomez – 30
Kalin Kovach – 25
Brooke Crissman – 23
Aiden Orlovsky – 20
Runs Scored
Mary Gomez – 24
Kalin Kovach – 23
Brooke Crissman – 19
Aiden Orlovsky – 16
Doubles
Bridgett Kelly – 7
Kalin Kovach – 7
Mary Gomez – 6
Brooke Crisman – 6
Aiden Orlovsky – 6
Madi Kelly – 6
Lauren Fitzgerald – 6
Triples
Kalin Kovach – 2
Homeruns
Kalin Kovach – 6
Mary Gomez – 4
Runs Batted In
Mary Gomez – 18
Kalin Kovach – 16
Lauren Fitzgerald – 12
Pitching Wins
Madi Kelly – 4-3
Earned Run Average
Bayann Jadallah – 4.60 (24.1 IP)
Innings Pitched
Madi Kelly – 39
Brooke Crissman – 37.1
Lauren Fitzgerald – 25.2
Bayann Jadallah – 24.1
Strikeouts
Madi Kelly – 23
Brooke Crissman – 20