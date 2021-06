Washington Nationals’ Yan Gomes (10) celebrates his grand slam with Juan Soto (22) during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss.

Corbin pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits.

He struck out seven and walked one while going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019.



Gomes’ slam finished a five-run first inning against Tyler Anderson.