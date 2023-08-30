(WJW) – Professional golfer Gary Woodland will undergo surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

The four-time PGA Tour winner announced the news Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” wrote Woodland.

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 01: Gary Woodland of the United States walks the 14th green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 01, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BLAINE, MINNESOTA – JULY 27: Gary Woodland of the United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2023 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 04: Gary Woodland of the United States looks on from the on the 15th green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 04, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The statement went on to read, “I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

According to the post, the surgery is scheduled for Sept. 18. Woodland is 39.