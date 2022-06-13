ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.



Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for Pittsburgh, which dropped its season-high seventh in a row.

The Cardinals scored five times in the sixth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit. Brendan Donovan started the comeback with a two-run double.



St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season. Chavis highlighted a four-run outburst in the fifth with a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 5-0.