Golden opportunity: East seeks first winning season since 2007

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The 2018 East Golden Bears have a roster that features both size and speed this year. And it's a team with high expectations.

Head Coach Brian Marrow is entering his second season with the Golden Bears. After a late hire last summer, Marrow has a team that he feels is much better prepared this pre-season.

"This is our first year having them all season," Marrow said. "You know we're here a full season now and the additions we've added to the staff and the great kids we've already had."

These are all reasons for renewed optimism for East program. Marrow says their strength lies in the big men up front.



YSU recruit Chris Fitzgerald leads the way. He is a two-way star with 67 tackles last year.



Dawan Martin is also back. He's a second-team All-Conference selection last year.



They are joined by Senior Terrance Yeboah...a transfer from Warren Harding.

"We've been working as a unit," Fitzgerald said. "We just been getting it done. We feed off each other. We are the core of the team so you know we're going to get it done this year."

The east offense could use a big spark after averaging just 12 points a game last season.



Two other Harding transfers should also play a big role.



Running Back Geivonni Washington racked up nearly 800 yards on the ground last season for the Raiders.



Quarterback Zane Cylar is also a great playmaker, and could be the leader of the offense.

"I think we can take it all the way," Washington said. "We're going to put a lot of points on the board this year. No more zero point games for East."



It's confidence that resonates throughout the program.

thomas steele jr., east senior quarterback: oh "We're going to be a powerhouse," Senior Quarterback Thomas Steele Jr. said "We're going to dominate actually like our offense is going to be great. we're going to run through teams like through a paper.

The Golden Bears are looking for a winning season after averaging just two wins over the past ten years.



"I absolutely got a chip on my shoulder, you know," Marrow admitted. "No one likes losing. You know winning is not the most important thing."

"We want to go 10-0 and make it to the playoffs the biggest goal is to make it to the playoffs," Washington revealed.



The Golden Bears will kickoff the season on Friday August 24 at Boardman.

"You know everybody knows the record, just having being put down so many times you know we are so hungry," Fitzgerald said. "Hopefully we'll come out there and surprise everybody you know. We've got a lot to make up for."