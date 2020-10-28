Golden goal: Thomas’ OT header lifts South Range into District Finals

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys soccer team trailed for well over 70 minutes of Tuesday’s Division III District Semifinal game against Crestview. But when it mattered most, the Raiders came through in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Crestview High School.

South Range found themselves in an early hole as Crestview sophomore Nick Novak scored just over a minute into the game. The Rebels led 1-0 at halftime and the game stayed that way until six minutes left.



Logan Weaver chased down a ball in the box, then passed it back to Kaleb Sepe for the game-tying goal. Then just minutes into the first overtime, Caden McConnell crossed a beautiful ball into Camden Thomas, whose header found the back of the net for the game-winner.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Thomas. “With six minutes left we were down a goal and we really just rallied together and learned to battle back. “As far as the header, we run a lot of sets at practice and it’s for these moments. We talk about going into overtime in a playoff game and we used it just for a moment like this.”



The Raiders are no strangers to successful postseasons, advancing to the State Semifinals a year ago. Now, they advance to play 3rd-seeded Badger in the District Championship. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Kinsman at Badger High School.

“We made a deep run last year, we’re ready to make a deep run this year” said Zach Stamp, South Range head coach. “A lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it as the four-seed, but I think we proved everyone wrong and showed them what we had today. Hopefully we’ll come again on Saturday and get the district championship.”