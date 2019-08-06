Going with the Golden Flashes: 2 Canfield wrestlers commit to Kent State

Both Nick Crawford and Anthony D'Alesio won state championships earlier this year for the Cardinals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield state champion wrestlers and best friends Nick Crawford and Anthony D’Alesio have verbally committed to continue their careers at Kent State University.

Crawford was the 2019 state champion in the 195-pound weight class. He is currently ranked 13th in the nation in the 195-pound weight class, according to FloWrestling.

Crawford finished in fifth place at state in 2018.

Earlier this year, D’Alesio was crowned the 2019 state champion in the 182-pound weight class. He is currently ranked ninth in the nation, according to FloWrestling.

D’Alesio has placed at the state tournament three times. Aside from taking top honors earlier this year, D’Alesio placed third in 2018 and fourth in 2017.