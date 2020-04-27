Going virtual: Hubbard takes fall sports signups, cheerleading tryouts online

Due to the coronavirus, Hubbard is having its fall sports signups online instead of in the school

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – All of our lives have changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, it is changing the way Hubbard is doing its fall sports signups.

“This virus has given us the perfect time to go ahead and streamline this process,” said Hubbard Athletic Director Kevin Houge. “So we were able to go ahead and make a Google form, go ahead and send it to every kid, 6-11.”

Houge tells Sports Team 27 that taking fall sports signups online is something they have been thinking about before the outbreak. So far, the response has been great.

“We have had about 80% of our kids that we planned on having sports numbers compared to last year signed up,” Houge said. “Right now, the number is 146 in grades 7-12 next year already fill out the form. Our principals have been making one call a night to all the parents to make sure they know what is going on just in case they aren’t on social media. So it has really made the process a lot easier.”

Houge says that like many schools, teams have been using Zoom for meetings and workouts. Even the cheerleading squad held tryouts virtually.

“We knew for a fact that everyone has a phone,” said head cheerleading coach Alex Carter. “So we made it to where as long as you have a phone and you could record yourself and send us that video to our phone or email.”

Carter says that the turnout for tryouts was on par to a normal year, which is giving her and the girls a chance to watch the tape and get better.

“So many people wanted feedback on their videos and it was great because we could easily do that,” Carter said. “It is something that we have never had access to before, to have our girls to actually sit down and look at themselves and personally see what they could do better.”