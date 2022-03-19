KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is going to their first state championship game since 2001 after a 51-45 win over Portage Saturday in the Class A Western Final.

“Oh my god, I can’t tell you, going to Chocolatetown, it is sweet man,” said head coach Justin Magestro. “These girls have busted their tails the entire season since we get bounced last year. They were ready to go, this team was very good but we were better.”

Senior Bella DiNardo led the way for the Golden Eagles with 21 points on the night.

“I am just so excited that we were able to pull through,” DiNardo said. “We worked so hard for this, I couldn’t thank anyone else on our team, the coaches the push us every day and that is why we are where we are today.”

They advance to the state final on Thursday at 12 p.m. against the winner of Williamsburg and Northumberland Christian.