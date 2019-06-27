Going the distance: YSU paints new 3-point lines after NCAA men’s basketball changes

The NCAA is moving the three-point line back further

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State basketball floor got an update Thursday as the NCAA made changes to the three-point line.

The NCAA is moving the men’s three-point line back to 22’1.75″ from 20’9″.

No changes have been made to the women’s three-point line.

It will go into effect next season for Division I, but will wait until 2020/2021 for Divisions II and III.

The men’s three-point line is still shorter than the NBA’s but is now level with the current international distance.

The last time the NCAA moved the three-point line further from the hoop was in 2008/2009 when it was moved from 19’9″ to 20’9″.