CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team made it a perfect road week as the Penguins topped UIC 66-64 Saturday afternoon.

It capped off a 2-0 road trip for YSU this week.

The win is also the Penguins’ fourth-straight.

Tevin Olison led Youngstown State with 21 points while Dwayne Cohill had 19 and senior Michael Akuchie posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Flames, Damaria Franklin had a game-high 23 points on the day.

With the win, YSU improves to 14-10 overall and 8-6 in Horizon League play.