Going Streaking! Poland keeps win streak alive with win over Lakeview

12 different players scored for Poland as they topped Lakeview Monday night

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve Poland players got on the score sheet as the Bulldogs powered past Lakeview 59-16 Monday night.

Poland’s defense held Lakeview to just eight points in each half.

Connie Cougras and Morgan Kluchar led the way for Poland with eight points each while Katie Musucci and Kailyn Brown each had seven.

For Lakeview, Teagan Pierce and Maggie Pavlansky had six points each in the loss.

The win is Poland’s ninth-straight as they improve to 15-2 overall and 11-0 in the Northeast 8.