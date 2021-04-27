Going pro! Warren Harding grad to enter NBA Draft

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes up to shoot as TCU’s Jaedon LeDee defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. Culver is a member of The AP All-Big 12 first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

MORGANTOWN, WV (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding standout Derek Culver is going pro.

The West Virginia junior made the announcement on social media Monday night and will forego his remaining college eligibility.

“I have taken stock of my college experience and am now undergoing the difficult decision to plan my future,” said Culver via Instagram. “I have elected to forgo my senior year and currently explore my professional options, which was a difficult decision that I did not take lightly.”

Culver added, “I am officially declaring for the NBA Draft and have signed with Athletes Sports Management. I want to take this time to thank my family, teammates and coaches for all the years of support. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

Culver played in 29 games this past season at West Virginia. He averaged 14 points per game and led the team with 9.4 rebounds per contest. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection for the Mountaineers.

During his time at Warren Harding, Culver averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. He helped lead the Raiders to 23 wins a trip to the Regional Semifinals during his junior year.