Going pro: Mooney graduate, Pitt standout Juliana Vazquez signs to play in Puerto Rico

The 2015 Mooney grad has signed a professional contract to with the top women's league in Puerto Rico.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and Pittsburgh soccer standout Juliana Vazquez has signed a professional contract to play with Puerto Rico Sol FC.

A 2015 Cardinal Mooney graduate, Vazquez was a four-year starter in the midfield with the Panthers, and wrapped up her college career this Fall.

In a release from the Pittsburgh Athletic Department, Velazquez was elated to reach a lifelong goal.

“The main reason I came to Pitt was because I wanted to help build a program and a legacy, rather than latching on to an already established program,” said Vazquez. “After my last two seasons here at Pitt, I am confident that I am leaving the program in a much better place then I found it. Coach Waldrum and his staff greatly contributed to my development as a player over these last two seasons, and I cannot thank them enough for investing in me. I am so grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for Puerto Rico Sol and to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing professional soccer.”

Vazquez appeared in 70 games in her college career. Serving as team captain for the 2019 season, Vazquez recorded four goals and seven assists for 15 total points in her career.

Puerto Rico Sol FC is based in Mayagüez and plays in Liga PR Femenina, the top women’s league in the country.

Vazquez becomes the second member of her family to play professional sports. Her older brother Boo Vazquez played baseball at Pitt and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010.

COURTESY: PITT MEDIA RELATIONS