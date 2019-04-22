Going Pro? Kennedy Catholic grad Sagaba Konate declares for NBA Draft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sagaba Konate (50) reacts after scoring during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Marshall, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego. West Virginia defeated Marshall 94-71. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sagaba Konate (50) reacts after scoring during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Marshall, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego. West Virginia defeated Marshall 94-71. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WKBN)-Kennedy Catholic grad Sagaba Konate declared for the NBA Draft Monday according to West Virginia University.

It is the second step in the draft process for Konate, and according to reports he plans to sign with an agent.

If Konate signs with an NCAA-certified agent, he has until May 29th to take his name out of the draft process to return to WVU for his senior season.

Under new rules this year, Konate could keep his name in the process, go undrafted and still return to the Mountaineers next year.

His junior season was limited to just eight games because of a knee injury, he averaged 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Konate is the school's all-time blocks leader with 191.