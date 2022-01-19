DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WJW) — Children were taken to their “safe places,” and their building went on lockdown as Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell allegedly walked outside naked before a “violent attack” on a deputy in Florida Monday.

“He’s just walking up and down in front of the building,” a woman is heard telling a 911 dispatcher before instructing someone to “take these kids into the bathroom, one by one.”

McDowell, 25, faces several charges including aggravated battery, public exposure and battery on a sheriff’s deputy in the case. It all started when police were called to reports of a man walking naked near a school.

A handful of 911 calls reporting his behavior were released Wednesday.

After the initial 911 call, a second caller told dispatchers the man was outside laying down in a nearby parking lot before running down the street. A third caller told police he was laying on the ground.

“He’s laying on the floor in the middle of the road with the cars going by,” she said. “He’s naked, naked, naked.”

According to police reports, a deputy responding to the calls was walking toward McDowell when the defensive tackle charged at him full speed with a closed fist.

“The defendant initially rammed his body into me and began swinging closed fist punches at me,” the report states. “The punches were swung with extreme aggression, with at least one strike hitting me on my right eye/temple area of my eye.”

After a short chase on foot, McDowell was taken into custody. The deputy reported permanent injury to the eye/eye socket area and other injuries.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and exposing himself.

The Browns released the following statement in the matter:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time. “

McDowell was on probation for an incident involving police in Michigan in 2019. McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail for several offenses, including the assault of a Michigan police officer who couldn’t subdue him despite using a Taser.

The Cleveland Browns took a chance on McDowell in May 2021. At the time, Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry said the club has done “extensive work” on McDowell over the past two months and was comfortable signing him.