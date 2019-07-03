Going home: New Hubbard Athletic Director Kevin Hogue returns to roots to lead Eagles’ athletic program

Hogue is a 2005 Hubbard graduate and spent the last three years as Athletic Director at Jackson-Milton

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kevin Hogue was recently named the new athletic director at Hubbard High School, returning to the school he graduated from in 2005.

Hogue, 32, spent the last nine years at Jackson-Milton High School, where he served as a teacher, head baseball coach and most recently Athletic Director for the Blue Jays the past three years.

He replaces Chuck Montgomery, who retired last month after holding the position since 2011. Hogue admits they’ll be big shoes to fill, but is excited to return to his alma mater for a unique full-time opportunity to lead athletics.

