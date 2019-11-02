Going after #5, Farrell gets back to D10 title game

Farrell will square off against 10-0 Maplewood next week

Steelers defense has not allowed a single point in 32 straight quarters

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell continues to roll as they defeated West Middlesex, 42-0, to advance to their 5th straight District Championship game. The Steeler defense has posted 8 consecutive shutouts on the field (32 consecutive quarters). Farrell will now be matched against 10-0 Maplewood next week.

The Steelers opened the game with a 10-play drive which amassed 5 minutes as Ray Raver went in from 4-yards away to take an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Anthony Stallworth took the ball and plunged his way in from 7-yards out. Raver, once again, scored – this time from 2-yards as the Steelers went up 22-0.

In the first half, Farrell’s Brice Butler picked off 3 passes and West Middlesex closed out the first 24 minutes with 4 turnovers.

Brian Hilton, Jr caught a 9-yard pass from six points from Raver to extend the Steeler lead to 28-points (28-0). Omar Stewart got involved later by catching a 25-yard touchdown strike from Raver as well.

At the end of the third quarter, West Middlesex was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone which resulted in a safety. Give Farrell 2-additional points – up 36-0. Sayvion Thomas ended the game with a long touchdown run to cap off the 42-0 victory.

Farrell has now eliminated the Big Reds in each of the last four seasons.

During the regular season, on September 13, Farrell bested Middlesex – 33-0.

West Middlesex finishes the season with a 7-4 mark as they had won 4 in a row.

SCORING CHART

FARRELL, 42-0 (Final)

First Quarter

F – Ray Raver, 4-yard TD run (F 8-0, 6:38)

Second Quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 7-yard TD run (F 16-0, 11:54)

F – Ray Raver, 2-yard TD run (F 22-0, 4:49)

Third Quarter

F – Brian Hilton, Jr. 9-yard TD catch from Ray Raver (F 28-0, 8:18)

F – Omar Stewart, 25-yard TD catch from Ray Raver (F 34-0, 4:59)

F – West Middlesex safety on penalty (F 36-0, 1:58)

Fourth Quarter

F – Sayvion Thomas, 59-yard TD run (F 42-0, 3:14)