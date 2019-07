Hall was released by the Bengals on Friday but was quickly picked up off waivers by the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – The Green Bay Packers have claimed Austintown Fitch grad and Pitt product Darrin Hall off waivers Saturday after he was released from the Bengals on Friday.

Hall was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3 but was released on May 6 and claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

🙏🏽 Thankful for another opportunity https://t.co/Adg7naDGO9 — Darrin Hall (@D_Halll) July 27, 2019

The former Falcon racked up 2,189 yards on the ground at Pitt in 48 games, posting 22 total touchdowns.

He will wear #34 for the Packers.