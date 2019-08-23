Glavic’s 2 goals boost Fitch to big win over Mooney

The senior midfielder helped set the tone in the first half for the Falcons in a 5-2 victory Thursday.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch boys soccer team defeated Cardinal Mooney 5-2 Thursday at Austintown Fitch High School.

The Falcons set the tone early with a goal from Andrew Lescsak, followed by back-to-back goals from Zack Glavic.

The senior Glavic plays a defensive midfield position, but shined offensively tonight first with a strike to the side netting, then a header off a corner kick for his second goal of the night.

Fitch rounded out the scoring with goals from Marcus Debaldo and Nick Mortaro.

Mooney was led by Brian Philibin with two goals off penalty kicks.

With the win, Fitch improves to 1-0-1, while Mooney drops to 0-2 overall.