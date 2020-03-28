Giving back to the basketball community: Local trainer offers free virtual workout sessions across the world

Watch as Clockwork Athletics owner Anthony Pugh, a 2015 McDonald graduate, gives training tips to work on at home and in your driveway.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Athletes of all ages have been forced to find creative ways to workout and stay in shape during this time. One local basketball trainer is using his platform online and in his drive-way to make a positive impact.

“The best thing about basketball and something I tell players all the time, is you just need a ball and some space,” said Anthony Pugh.

Pugh is all energy, all the time. The 2015 McDonald graduate played at Robert Morris before starting his own company, “Clockwork Athletics”.

“My main takeaway from this entire situation is the creativity aspect,” said Pugh. “Ball handling, shooting, and finishing would be the primary things that I would be working on right now.”

Pugh works with all ages and skill levels and is now offering virtual training sessions to players. His workouts have developed quite a following online to his nearly 6,000 Twitter followers.

“I had the opportunity to send some emails to players in Spain, Ireland, Italy, we’re talking all over the world,” said Pugh. “I haven’t accepted a dime because this is kind of my way of in a tough time trying to give back to the basketball community.”

The 23-year-old trainer is a basketball junkie. With extra time as of late, Pugh watches up to eight games of film per day.

“I’m up at a 4 AM every day, literally seven days a week,” he said. “Players that work with me, they’re like I don’t want him to outwork me, I want to work harder than him.”

Making basketball fun is also important. Pugh encourages others to play games like “virtual PIG” with friends if possible. Ultimately, it’s all about staying positive.

“[After this is over] when you want to work out and you’re like ‘oh, I don’t feel like working out today or I don’t feel like going to practice today.’ Remember this time when you were itching to get back in the gym and you weren’t able to,” said Pugh. “I think that will make you more grateful for the entire situation that we’re in right now.”