Giving Back! Cleveland Browns donate $10,000 of equipment to the Chaney football team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The excitement is starting to build around the Chaney football team as they get set to return to varsity action in just about a month. But that excitement was taken up a notch on Monday as the Cleveland Browns were in town, donating $10,000 worth of equipment to the Chaney football team.

They received spikes, gloves, practice jerseys and pants from the Cleveland Browns a part of the league’s Huddle for 100 Program.

“It is all about look good, feel good,” said Adam Weber of the Cleveland Browns.

“We do not want kids to worry about possible injuries with old equipment. So it is a great way for them to enjoy the game.”

Chaney is set to return to varsity play for the first time since 2011 and this donation is a big step to help the program get back to where it once was.

“A lot of our players, don’t have,” says Chaney head coach Chris Amill.

“So for the Browns to call and say they were coming in to give a lot of things they said they were going to give. Gloves, spikes, practice jerseys, even for some of our bigger guys, it meant the world to me.”

“It is real nice,” says junior quarterback Delshawn Petrosky

“It is nice to know someone is looking at us and to help us out, make us be great.”

Over 80 pairs of gloves and 40 pairs of spikes are sure to help on a daily bases for the Cowboys. But Coach Amill tells says that he plans on using certain pieces of equipment as an incentive for players that go above and beyond at practice.

“Makes us want to work hard,” said Keyshaun Davis, the Cowboys senior running back.

“Lets you know, even if you are a freshman, as long as you work hard you get what you need and get what you want.”

“It makes going to work way better,” says Petrosky.

“If you have the jersey on, that means you were really working. So that is going to make you work harder.”

Chaney is one of 13 Northeast Ohio schools to receive a $10,000 donation from the Cleveland Browns. They picked 13 different schools from 13 different counties across the area. In Trumbull County, Girard received the donation, some notable others, Canton McKinley over in Stark County and Middlefield Cardinal right across the border over in Geauga County.