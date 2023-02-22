COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Toledo Central Catholic has been removed from the girls’ high school basketball tournament after multiple recruiting violations.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to the OHSAA, Toledo Central Catholic committed three recruiting bylaw infractions this school year.

The Fighting Irish were 22-2 overall this season and the top-seeded team in the Northwest Division of the Division II tournament bracket.

They will be replaced by Napoleon High School in the tournament.

In a press release, the OHSAA added:

“Toledo Central Catholic administrators cooperated with the OHSAA investigation regarding the bylaw infractions and has accepted the decision to be removed from the tournament. In addition, Central Catholic administrators have agreed to cooperate with the OHSAA’s comprehensive investigation in the coming months.”